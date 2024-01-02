Beef Bucks mourns the loss of Bob Montross

DE SMET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Beef Bucks, Inc. has announced the passing of beef industry leader Bob Montross.

Montross passed away on Dec. 29.

Beef Bucks shared the following tribute to Montross and his commitment and contribution to the industry:

Bob Montross was a cornerstone of the beef community, having devoted 25 years of his life to advancing the industry and promoting excellence in all aspects of beef production. His vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the landscape of our industry, and his impact will be felt for generations to come. As a founding board member of Beef Bucks, Bob Montross played a pivotal role in establishing the organization as a driving force for positive change within the beef sector. His unwavering commitment to supporting the beef industry made him a beloved figure within the community. His efforts helped build many Beef Bucks cornerstone projects include the long-standing relationship with the television show, Wheel of Fortune; partnerships with the South Dakota State University football program; support for the South Dakota Highway Patrol; creation of the Beef Bucks Golf Classic; and the award of multiple scholarships for students pursuing careers in the beef industry.

Montross was also known for his community engagement and support of charities.

“Bob Montross was more than a leader; he was a mentor, a friend, and a source of inspiration for all of us at Beef Bucks. His passion for the industry was contagious, and his legacy will forever be etched in our hearts. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time,” said a Beef Bucks spokesperson.

A celebration of life will be held for Bob Montross at the De Smet Event and Wellness Center from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

