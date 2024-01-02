Beef Bucks mourns the loss of Bob Montross

Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DE SMET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Beef Bucks, Inc. has announced the passing of beef industry leader Bob Montross.
Montross passed away on Dec. 29.
Beef Bucks shared the following tribute to Montross and his commitment and contribution to the industry:
Montross was also known for his community engagement and support of charities.
“Bob Montross was more than a leader; he was a mentor, a friend, and a source of inspiration for all of us at Beef Bucks. His passion for the industry was contagious, and his legacy will forever be etched in our hearts. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time,” said a Beef Bucks spokesperson.
A celebration of life will be held for Bob Montross at the De Smet Event and Wellness Center from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.