Cool and dry for most of the week

Snow chances enter by the weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Watch out for some patchy fog to potentially develop across parts of the region this morning. By this afternoon, we should see high temperatures mainly in the low to mid 30s. Wind speeds will still a bit breezy in western Minnesota and northwest Iowa with a few gusts around 20 mph. We should see the wind diminish overnight and into tomorrow.

Conditions will remain dry over the next several days, but we do see a slight chance for some light snow early Friday for southeastern portions of the viewing area. The next, more significant chance for some precipitation comes over the weekend. A system looks to enter the region through the late+ weekend and early next week, where we could see a few inches of snow. Still, this is pretty far out, so keep a close eye on the forecast if you plan to travel this weekend, and we of course will have the latest updates!

