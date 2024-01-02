Avera Medical Minute
Crews respond to vehicle vs. building accident in Sioux Falls

Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews responded to an accident Tuesday morning after a vehicle collided with a building on the 6800 block of South Minnesota Avenue.

Dakota News Now sent a crew to the scene and it appeared that two windows were visibly damaged as well as an exterior wall.

We will provide more updates as they become available. Stick with Dakota News Now for more updates on this developing story.

