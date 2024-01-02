Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Family welcomes twins born minutes apart but in separate years

Photographed at Yale New Haven are, left to right: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on...
Photographed at Yale New Haven are, left to right: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on January 1, 2024 and her twin brother, Seven Morris, the last baby born at YNHH in 2023 at 11:59pm.(Yale New Haven Hospital)
By Olivia Kalentek and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut family welcomed a pair of twins born just minutes apart but in separate years.

Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, of Hamden, were at Yale New Haven Hospital when they welcomed a baby boy and baby girl into their family, WFSB reports.

The boy, named Seven Morris, was born at 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2023, and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

“He was easily the last recorded birth at YNHH in 2023 as YNHH only records births to the minute, not seconds,” said a representative for the hospital.

His twin sister, Souli Morris, was born minutes later at 12:02 a.m. on January 1, 2024. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

A hospital representative said the family is doing well and getting some rest.

Copyright 2024 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people from South Dakota arrested following the kidnapping of an Indiana girl.
3 South Dakota people arrested following kidnapping of 11-year-old in Indiana
3 men arrested in connection to string of church burglaries in Lincoln Co.
Names released of three arrested for church burglary in Lincoln Co.
Breaking: Food service worker at State Penitentiary assaulted, Jameson Annex on lockdown
Motorists in western South Dakota should get used to seeing signs like this during a rebuild...
Highway 385 project will close road critical to $2 billion Black Hills tourism industry
Dakota News Now is looking back at the stories that connected most with viewers and garnered...
Dakota News Now revisits top 10 stories of 2023

Latest News

Michigan advanced to its first College Football Playoff championship game with a 27-20 victory...
Michigan fans celebrate Rose Bowl win
Experts warn aftershocks from the deadly earthquake in Japan could continue for months. (CNN,...
Japan: Earthquake dangers could continue for months
A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 48 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) celebrates his touchdown against Texas during the...
Washington beats Texas 37-31 at the Sugar Bowl, advances to national title game