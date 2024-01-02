Grace Larkins embracing leadership role at South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Grace Larkins has played plenty of minutes for the Coyotes in her career so far, but being thrust into a leadership role so early last year has been a learning experience for her. It’s one though she’s come to embrace.

“It’s been somewhat of a adventure in a way, because I honestly wasn’t the most talkative person coming in, especially in my Freshman year. Last year, I kind of had to branch out, become more talkative, and know I feel like I don’t shut up half the time,” Larkins said.

Larkins just became the 31st Coyote to pass 1,000 career points, and gained recognition last year for finishing top three in the Summit League in points, rebounds, assists and steals.

That comes with extra attention on the court, but with plenty of opportunities to get others involved.

“It’s always fun to be the one having a target on someone else’s back, versus on your back. At the same time, it’s a team sport. If I don’t have those looks, someone else will,” Larkins said.

“She’s really grown in that area in the last year, and knows that she can’t do it all herself. You’re going to find a lot of teams that really key in on her and make things really difficult for her, and she needs other people around her. I think that’s what’s been the best part of seeing her growth in the past year,” South Dakota head coach Kayla Karius said.

Becoming that leader for South Dakota has also changed how she leads as well, becoming more vocal.

“You can lead by example, and that’s what I’ve started doing. At the start of last year, I wasn’t the most talkative, I wasn’t going to talk at practice but I would lead by example. Then slowly you start to communicate more, and it develops throughout,” Larkins said.

“I think when you have a quality person like Grace leading the way, and she’s one of your hardest workers, your program is in good shape,” Karius said.

Now South Dakota is back near the top of the Summit League standings, with more depth and a healthier team. What Larkins says she loves the most about the Coyotes this season, is how they’ve come together and built a team identity.

“Everyone has each other’s backs in different ways. If you’re having a bad day, someone will come up to you in one way and be like, ‘C’mon, you’ve got this.’ Someone will give you a little pep talk, someone will say, ‘You’ve got to get on this.’ It’s just a family, and that’s what I think is one word to describe our team is just family,” Larkins said.

Helping build USD into their own image, and setting out to get back into the Summit League title mix at the end of the year.

