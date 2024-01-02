Jackley joins effort challenging California magazine ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined a multi-state effort to challenge a law in California that would ban firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

The amicus brief asks the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit to uphold an earlier ruling by a U.S. District Court in California that the firearms ban denies a citizen the federal constitutional right to use common weapons of their own choosing for self-defense.

“This ban is another intrusion on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. It is important that Attorneys General nationwide remain vigilant against any legislation that infringes upon an individual’s Second Amendment rights.”

Attorneys General from 24 other states are a part of the brief, including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

