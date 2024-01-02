Avera Medical Minute
January 2nd celebrated as “Mew” Year’s Day.

January 2nd celebrated as Happy Mew Year to Cats Day
By Mark Brim
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - January 2nd is Happy Mew Year for Cats Day. It is a day to celebrate cats and if you don’t have one of your own, it’s also a day to consider adopting a cat.

The Cattitude Cafe in Sioux Falls offers customers the ability to enjoy time with cats in their cat room or people can adopt a cat from the cafe as well.

To spend time in the cat room at the Cattitude Cafe, they suggest reserving your time in advance.

“We do recommend marking a reservation online, especially the weekend just because we do get kind of filled up. We do walk-ins though. You can come in, we have a full lunch menu, we serve breakfast as well. We have coffee, beer, and wine, so you can do a mimosa with your breakfast or lunch and we do allow drinks in the cat room, just no food,” said Stephanie Dougherty, Cat Sitter at the Cattitude Cafe.

The Cattitude Cafe works in partnership with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, and adoptions from the cafe are approved through the Humane Society.

“You’re more than welcome to come and just hang out. You just check in at the front. You can either pay for 30 minutes or for an hour. If you want to come in and have coffee or just hang out with cats, a lot of people will just come in and they’re just here to look and then, they end up leaving with one like the next day or two. It’s happened a lot of times,” said Dougherty. “Come in and just hang or if you’re here to adopt too, we have a website and everything with the cats we have available here and you can also go on to the Humane Society website and get ones that are from there as well.”

For more information on the Cattitude Cafe and the cats available: https://www.thecattitudecatcafe.com/

