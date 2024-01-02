Leaders of Tomorrow program impacting lives, community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls organization is celebrating its 500th student graduating from the mentorship program Leaders of Tomorrow.

A group of community members gathered to hear how lives are being transformed through the Leaders of Tomorrow program.

The once-a-week course that meets for 12 weeks shapes lives, positively impacting the Sioux Falls community.

“It’s a lifestyle change that helps you improve on the way you think, connect to resources, and overall, just lifts up your self-esteem,” said Dawn Marie Johnson.

Dawn Marie Johnson is a graduate of the Leaders of Tomorrow program.

“I went from not being here to being on the school board,” Johnson said.

Now, she’s on the board and pouring into young lives through Leaders of Tomorrow: Next Gen.

“What I’m most excited about is seeing my girls,” said Johnson.

“That program changed me in so many ways,” said a teen participant.

“Exude their passions and what they can speak to at this point in their life when they’re so young,” said Johnson.

“These negative words were thrown at me, and I felt vulnerable, and I felt so, so weak. I started with a rough start, but I’m doing big things,” a participant said.

There are programs for those who are justice impacted, those currently in leadership, teenagers and emerging leaders like Benson Langat.

“A lot of it was self-awareness. Empowerment,” said Langat.

He’s following his call into public speaking.

“So it was just the courage, a push a little bit to find the courage to keep working on being the best version of yourself,” said Langat.

Over 40 percent of the graduates of the program report a positive career move, becoming involved in their community for the first time — or both.

“When you find the best version of yourself, you discover so many things that you’re capable of doing,” said Langat.

Future goals include establishing the Next Gen program in Lincoln High School, which would complete offering the program in all Sioux Falls public high schools.

It’s all under the direction of the organization, Bridging the Gap.

You can find more information about the program here: Bridging the Gap.

