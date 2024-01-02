Avera Medical Minute
Minnehaha County in need of poll workers

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As we kick off the new year, officials are gearing up for another busy year of elections.

In Sioux Falls, that includes a city election, state primary and general election.

With several new precincts in the city, Minnehaha County auditor Leah Anderson is putting out a call for more election workers.

“Due to districts that were redrawn in 2021, we didn’t have time — or the office didn’t have time — to redraw the precinct boundaries. So the precinct boundaries, many of them had multiple legislative districts in them, and we waited to clean that up,” said Anderson.

Anderson is also hoping to have greeters at each polling location to help make sure voters are at the right place.

Anyone interested in working at a polling location should contact the Minnehaha County Auditor’s Office at (605) 367-4220.

