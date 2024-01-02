Avera Medical Minute
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter

By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A patient has died following an attack by another patient at a state-operated mental health facility in St. Peter.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services says it happened at the Forensic Mental Health Program’s North Campus location around 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he died. DHS says police arrested the patient without incident.

“This tragic incident has left our patients and staff badly shaken,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead in a statement to KEYC News Now. “Our thoughts now are with the victim’s family and friends who have suffered a terrible loss. We are cooperating with law enforcement and have begun our own internal review. Due to data privacy laws, we cannot release the names of either patient.”

According to DHS, the Forensic Mental Health Program, formerly known as the Minnesota Security Hospital, primarily serves patients who have been civilly committed as mentally ill and dangerous. The program has two locations in St. Peter. The main location is on the upper campus of the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center. A small satellite facility known as the North Campus is also located in St. Peter.

According to a DHS spokesperson a staff member was also attacked but was not seriously injured in the incident.

