Sanford welcomes first baby of 2024

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford in Sioux Falls welcomed its first delivery of the New Year early Monday morning.

Baby Madit was born at 1:13 a.m. to very proud parents. Their new bundle of joy marks their 7th child. Madit’s parents tell us they’re excited to head home to Brookings and introduce Madit to the rest of the family.

Outside of not getting much sleep, Madit’s mom tells us she’s doing well. Congratulations to Madit’s parents!

