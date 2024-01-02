Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘Say Yes to the Dance’ drive to provide students formal wear

Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A drive in Pierre is collecting donated formal wear to offer students free of charge.

This event gives students the opportunity to find formal wear for the King of Hearts dance or any other upcoming formal at no charge.

The dresses, suits, and accessories are all donated.

Capital Area United Way has scheduled two dates and times for Say Yes to the Dance — doors are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 13 and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Lee Real Estate in downtown Pierre.

Say Yes to the Dance started several years ago as a way to reduce the stress of the cost of formal wear for students and families.

Anyone who has formal dresses, suits, jackets, ties, dress shirts, shoes, or jewelry to donate for the event can leave the items at Beck Motor Co., Capital Area United Way, Lee Real Estate, the Pat Duffy Community Center in Fort Pierre or the Oahe Family YMCA before Jan. 12.

Volunteers are also needed for both dates. If you would like to help, email director@capareaunitedway.org.

Capital Area United Way has scheduled two dates and times for Say Yes to the Dance.
Capital Area United Way has scheduled two dates and times for Say Yes to the Dance.(Capital Area United Way)

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people from South Dakota arrested following the kidnapping of an Indiana girl.
3 South Dakota people arrested following kidnapping of 11-year-old in Indiana
3 men arrested in connection to string of church burglaries in Lincoln Co.
Names released of three arrested for church burglary in Lincoln Co.
Food service worker at State Penitentiary assaulted, Jameson Annex on lockdown
Crews respond to vehicle vs. building accident in south Sioux Falls
Crews respond to vehicle vs. building accident in Sioux Falls
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 5:00
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday First Alert Weather Briefing
Beef Bucks, Inc. has announced the passing of beef industry leader Bob Montross.
Beef Bucks mourns the loss of Bob Montross
Minnehaha County in need of poll workers
Minnehaha County in need of poll workers
Minnehaha County in need of poll workers