‘Say Yes to the Dance’ drive to provide students formal wear

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A drive in Pierre is collecting donated formal wear to offer students free of charge.

This event gives students the opportunity to find formal wear for the King of Hearts dance or any other upcoming formal at no charge.

The dresses, suits, and accessories are all donated.

Capital Area United Way has scheduled two dates and times for Say Yes to the Dance — doors are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 13 and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Lee Real Estate in downtown Pierre.

Say Yes to the Dance started several years ago as a way to reduce the stress of the cost of formal wear for students and families.

Anyone who has formal dresses, suits, jackets, ties, dress shirts, shoes, or jewelry to donate for the event can leave the items at Beck Motor Co., Capital Area United Way, Lee Real Estate, the Pat Duffy Community Center in Fort Pierre or the Oahe Family YMCA before Jan. 12.

Volunteers are also needed for both dates. If you would like to help, email director@capareaunitedway.org.

