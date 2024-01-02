Sioux Empire United Way announces resignation of CEO/president

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Alan H. Turner II has resigned as the president and CEO of Sioux Empire United Way.

The resignation is effective Jan. 2.

Pam Hanneman will serve as the interim president/CEO.

Hanneman’s experience

Sioux Empire United Way shared the following details about Hanneman’s background and experience:

Hanneman has an extensive history of supporting SEUW, dedicating over 25 years to diverse volunteer roles within the organization. Her contributions span a wide spectrum, from an 11-year tenure on the Board of Directors to serving as the 2016 Campaign Chair and co-chairing Women Unite for two years. Additionally, she has taken on leadership volunteer positions across various committees, including community impact, campaign, marketing, and HR. Hanneman will begin her role on January 8, 2024. Hanneman brings to SEUW an extensive background in leadership and deep community engagement. With a notable tenure in the banking sector, she most recently served as the vice president of business banking and business banking manager at First PREMIER Bank, dedicating over nine years to the organization. Residing in the Sioux Empire for 41 years, Hanneman has actively contributed to the community by taking on pivotal volunteer leadership positions, including roles with Sioux Falls Development Foundation, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, Furniture Mission of South Dakota, Veterans Community Project, and McCrossan Boys Ranch.

Christina Riss, chief operations officer, will be working closely with Hanneman, according to a release from the organization.

Over the next two months, the board of directors will finalize a long-term leadership plan.

