Sioux Empire United Way announces resignation of CEO/president

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Alan H. Turner II has resigned as the president and CEO of Sioux Empire United Way.
The resignation is effective Jan. 2.
Pam Hanneman will serve as the interim president/CEO.
Hanneman’s experience
Sioux Empire United Way shared the following details about Hanneman’s background and experience:
Christina Riss, chief operations officer, will be working closely with Hanneman, according to a release from the organization.
Over the next two months, the board of directors will finalize a long-term leadership plan.
