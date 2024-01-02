Special Olympics SD hosting final ‘Chase the Ace’ drawing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You can start out the new year by helping a great cause and testing your luck.

Special Olympics South Dakota is hosting its final drawing Thursday evening for the “Chase the Ace” fundraiser.

The event began in March and has raised more than $80,000.

There are 16 cards remaining, and the jackpot is a 50-50 split.

Organizers will draw until the ace of spades is found.

There will also be a $100 payout to the ticket holder if they don’t draw the ace of spades.

You can find more information at SOSD.org.

