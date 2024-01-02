Stepping into the new year with the First Day Hike

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - First Day Hikes are a national tradition where people can walk into the new year on the right foot and encourages healthy habits all year long. On January 1, officials at Good Earth State Park laced up their shoes for another successful welcome to a new year.

Naturalist, Jennifer Stahl, at Good Earth State Park said they have been continuing the traditional hike for 11 years now. She said they have evolved with the visitor center in the park as it’s developed and it’s just grown in numbers and participation.

Officials say that the park saw a little over 100 hikers along with some four legged friends.

Dennis Skadsen was one of the hikers who bundled up for the hike. He said he’s lived in state parks for upwards of 40 years now and encourages everyone to take advantage of them, especially going into the new year.

“State parks are somewhat under utilized in South Dakota. I think there’s a lot of areas where people can kinda get out and explore some of these areas, especially around Sioux Falls. Again we’ve got about four or five really nice parks that have all kind of good amenities.,” said Skadsen.

These amenities aren’t just limited to trails to hike, but Good Earth State Park is one of many state parks who host a wide variety of activities and events year round and they say they’re excited to for what’s time come in 2024.

Jennifer Stahl stated that, “Next year’s all about fishing so you can find a bunch of different things coming up about that,” she continued by saying that, “your park entrance license will you into all the state parks and recreation areas with over 60 of them, You’ll find the right trail and the right environment that you’re looking for probably in your backyard.”

