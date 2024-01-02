Avera Medical Minute
Trial set for man accused of fatally shooting DoorDash driver in Cedar Rapids

Cameron Leonard was arrested last week in Burlington and booked on five charges, including...
Cameron Leonard was arrested last week in Burlington and booked on five charges, including first degree murder and going armed with intent.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing a DoorDash driver during a shootout in Cedar Rapids is now set for May.

Cameron Leonard is accused of killing Myron Snyder on Oct. 5 outside an apartment on Sherman Street Northeast.

According to a criminal complaint, Leonard and Maurice Brown had confronted Snyder, when Brown fired at Snyder’s vehicle.

Snyder shot and killed Brown, before he was allegedly shot by Leonard.

Leonard’s stepdad, Pierre Morrow, is charged with hiding the weapon used by Leonard.

Both Leonard and Morrow have pleaded not guilty.

