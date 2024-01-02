Two men charged for stealing mail near Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men are facing charges after they stole hundreds of pieces of mail from the Watertown area.

According to KWAT News, police were alerted of the thefts late last week after eyewitnesses reported seeing the suspects in a gray Chevy Trailblazer stealing mail from mailboxes around Lake Kampeska.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle and stopped it in the 200-block of North Lake Drive.

The suspects, 27 year-old Thomas Breese and 24 year-old Jarid Armstrong, both of Watertown, had stolen hundreds of pieces of mail that included Christmas cards, packages and other personal mail.

Breese and Armstrong are facing petty theft charges on the state level, but the case has been turned over to the U.S. Postal Service for consideration of federal charges as well.

