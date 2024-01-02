Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Two men charged for stealing mail near Watertown

Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two men are facing charges after they stole hundreds of pieces of mail from the Watertown area.

According to KWAT News, police were alerted of the thefts late last week after eyewitnesses reported seeing the suspects in a gray Chevy Trailblazer stealing mail from mailboxes around Lake Kampeska.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle and stopped it in the 200-block of North Lake Drive.

The suspects, 27 year-old Thomas Breese and 24 year-old Jarid Armstrong, both of Watertown, had stolen hundreds of pieces of mail that included Christmas cards, packages and other personal mail.

Breese and Armstrong are facing petty theft charges on the state level, but the case has been turned over to the U.S. Postal Service for consideration of federal charges as well.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people from South Dakota arrested following the kidnapping of an Indiana girl.
3 South Dakota people arrested following kidnapping of 11-year-old in Indiana
3 men arrested in connection to string of church burglaries in Lincoln Co.
Names released of three arrested for church burglary in Lincoln Co.
Food service worker at State Penitentiary assaulted, Jameson Annex on lockdown
Motorists in western South Dakota should get used to seeing signs like this during a rebuild...
Highway 385 project will close road critical to $2 billion Black Hills tourism industry
Dakota News Now is looking back at the stories that connected most with viewers and garnered...
Dakota News Now revisits top 10 stories of 2023

Latest News

Remedy Brewing Company shows off their Burger Battle entry
Remedy Brewing Company shows off their Burger Battle entry
A Japan Airlines flight burst into flames on the runway in Tokyo after it collided with a...
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan’s Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
Meet a Rescue Monday: Tiger
Meet a Rescue Monday: Tiger
Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.