Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

4 children die in house fire

First Selectman Tim Keeney told Channel 3 that the children were ages 5, 6, 8, and 12. They were members of the same family.
By WFSB Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERS, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Four children were killed in a house fire in Connecticut on Tuesday night, WFSB reports.

First Selectman Tim Kenney of Somers, Connecticut, says the children were ages 5, 6, 8 and 12, and members of the same family.

First responders were sent to the multi-family home on Quality Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a home that was engulfed in flames.

Somers Fire Chief John Roache confirmed that several rescues had occurred. He also said that multiple victims had been rushed to area hospitals.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families right now,” Roache said. “It’s going to be a long night.”

At least one victim jumped from the second floor of the structure to avoid the flames.

Crews continued to put out hotspots at the home early Wednesday morning.

Officials estimated that 11 people were forced from the home.

Multiple state troopers were on the scene early Wednesday, including vehicles from the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

Copyright 2024 WSFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to vehicle vs. building accident in south Sioux Falls
No injuries in vehicle vs. building accident in Sioux Falls
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
A Sioux Falls man has been arrested after firing a gun at an occupied home that had 10...
18-year-old arrested after shooting at occupied Sioux Falls home
Alan H. Turner II
Sioux Empire United Way announces resignation of CEO/president
Sanford welcomes first baby of 2024
Sanford welcomes first baby of 2024

Latest News

What you need to know about the Downtown Burger Battle
What you need to know about the Downtown Burger Battle
Serendipity Studio unveils new exhibit
Serendipity Studio unveils new exhibit
Serendipity Studio unveils new exhibit
Serendipity Studio unveils new exhibit
Bird feeder generic
What you can do for birds in the winter months
What you can do for birds in the winter months
What you can do for birds in the winter months