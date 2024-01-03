Addressing nursing needs in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Governor Kristi Noem continues to out South Dakota as a great place to call home, a new television ad aims to address a growing workforce shortage in the state.

The newest addition to the Freedom Works Here campaign features Governor Noem dressed as a nurse, in an effort to recruit more health care workers to South Dakota. It comes as the state is projected to have one of the highest nursing shortages in the country by the year 2030.

Three of South Dakota’s major health providers partnered to help make that advertisement: Avera Health, Sanford Health, and Monument Health. Those health systems, though, have their own recruitment efforts as well to find and employ new nurses.

Avera Health has been trying to plan for nursing shortages well before the COVID-19 pandemic began a few years ago. It’s Talent Acquisition Operations has been searching near and far to try and find the next wave of nurses.

“Obviously, we certainly knew that there was going to be a problem finding enough nurses prior to even COVID coming on board because we knew baby boomers were going to be retiring very soon. So we were starting to put some strategic plans in place,” Director Tammy Anderson said.

That search isn’t just for its major hospitals, but trying to find current students or nurses from other states to consider working in a rural setting, where there’s a dire need for health care services.

“Specifically here in Sioux Falls, there’s exponential population growth, but then when you talk about us being a rural health system and one of the largest employers in the state of South Dakota, we really have to look broadly across all of our care continuums,” said Avera McKennan Hospital Chief Nursing Officer, and Avera Health Nursing Service Line Clinical Lead Tamera Larsen-Engelkes.

To meet that demand, the system has been recruiting nurses who are looking for a change in pace from larger centers in other states, while also trying to provide more experience for nursing students here.

“We’ve also worked collaboratively with a couple of our colleges to develop some grant funding, in order to expose nursing students more to that rural setting — what does that really mean to be a nurse in a rural healthcare system,” Anderson said. “We have started to see some success with it. I think working collaboratively with our nursing schools to see if we can fill those empty slots to get our schools up to 100 percent enrollment for nursing students would be our goal. Then obviously, to get them to be recruited into the Avera Health system.”

That focus on rural health care is also catching the attention of other health care systems, namely Sanford Health. In a statement to Dakota News Now, Sanford Health said a majority of its patients live in rural areas, and the need for more health care workers in those locations will be vital for them in the near and long-term future.

“The need for more nurses is clear and crucial. Across the United States, the health care industry will need 200,000 new nurses each year to replace up to 20 percent of the workforce. Sanford Health engages in multiple ways of recruiting the next generation of nurses, including building strong partnerships with local nursing schools and universities to develop a larger pipeline of nurses across the upper rural Midwest. Recruiting additional nurses to our state is critical to ensuring our patients have access to care close to home – especially since two-thirds of our patients live in rural areas.”

Larsen-Engelkes said though that once they find those nurses to fill those positions, keeping them will be just as important.

“When you’ve brought a nurse into your environment, when we welcome them to Avera, what are we then doing to keep them here with us? Retention is essential when it comes to being a successful health system,” Engelkes said.

