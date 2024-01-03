Avera expansion will mean greater access to behavioral health services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Care at Avera in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen is expanding to meet the higher need for behavioral health services.

In Sioux Falls, Avera Behavioral Health will finish shell space in the new Helmsley Behavioral Health Center, adding 16 beds for adult care. This project is being funded through grant dollars, including $2.1 million in federal appropriations through a non-competitive grant supported by Sen. Mike Rounds office, and $1.2 million supported by Gov. Kristi Noem through South Dakota Department of Social Services and ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) dollars. In Aberdeen, Avera will create a new 18-bed unit for adults, seniors, and crisis stabilization for adolescents, in currently vacant space on the fourth floor of Avera St. Luke’s Hospital. This project has received a state grant from the South Dakota Department of Social Services and ARPA dollars of $2.4 million, and a lead gift of $1.5 million from Dacotah Bank.

“As a leader in behavioral health care over the past six decades, Avera has a strong commitment to behavioral health,” said David Ermer, MD, clinical vice president of the Avera Behavioral Health Service Line. “Timely care in a center that upholds values of dignity and respect in an environment that cares for the whole person – body, mind and spirit – can make all the difference for someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Sioux Falls Expansion

Expansion in the Helmsley Behavioral Health Center at the Avera Behavioral Health Hospital in Sioux Falls will create a new unit for patients with more serious mental health disorders. Some space will be remodeled for a new unit with 18 beds for sub-acute care.

These changes will allow for grouping of similar patients on adult units, according to the health system.

“Creating specialized units, especially for our most acute population, allows safer and more tailored care for all adults,” said Thomas Otten, Vice President of Avera Behavioral Health Services. “We are grateful for state and federal funding, recognizing this need and helping us to meet that need.”

The project will bring Avera Behavioral Health Hospital to 162 beds and is expected to be done in the spring of 2025.

Aberdeen Expansion

Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen has 10 beds for inpatient behavioral health care. The creation of a new unit will improve and grow that, with 18 private rooms, as wells as space for therapy groups.

The health system stated that Avera St. Luke’s will continue to offer residential addiction care in its existing location in the hospital.

“Post-pandemic, we have done a critical evaluation of patient beds and our use of space. At this time we feel it is the best stewardship to remodel existing space in our hospital,” said Dan Bjerknes, regional president and CEO of Avera St. Luke’s Hospital. “We already have a great behavioral health staff and effective programming; we just need the right space. So we are thrilled to now be able to create this environment of healing with eight additional beds in Aberdeen. Being in the hospital will help us maintain continuity of care within the hospital and will help with staffing and support services.”

Dacotah Bank has committed a gift to make the expansion at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital happen.

“We thank Dacotah Bank for their generous investment in improved access to behavioral health services in Aberdeen and we trust that others who understand this great need will follow their lead as we seek to raise matching funds,” Bjerknes added.

The Light the Way Campaign, which supported the construction of the Helmsley Behavioral Health Center — among other services — has raised more than $30 million.

