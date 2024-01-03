Crews respond to large structure fire in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews are responding to a large structure fire in the area of Highway 115 and Tom Sawyer Trail in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office states that southbound traffic on Highway 115 is now closed at 272nd Ave.

Details are limited now, but our photojournalist at the scene tells us multiple agencies are present and that traffic is backed up on several roads leading into Harrisburg.

Authorities ask that you please avoid the area.

