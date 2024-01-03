Defending champion Jacks trying to enjoy everything about the Frisco trip, especially the seniors

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jackrabbits will hit the Road to Frisco on Thursday when they fly to Texas for Sunday’s FCS title game with Montana.

South Dakota State is defending national champion and riding an amazing 28 game winning streak. And they are well aware of the target that’s been on their back all season long. They go into Sunday’s game as the favorite to repeat.

But the players are doing their best to ignore all that and enjoy everything that lies ahead this week when their plane touches down Thursday afternoon.

SDSU Senior OL Mason McCormick says, “Just because I think it’s cool to take it all in and soak in the moment. We’re one of just two teams left playing, we’re blessed to be in this position and we just want to take it all in and absorb. For me and some other guys this is kind of our last hurrah so we just want to take it all in.”

Adam Bock, SDSU Senior LB says, “During the year everyone’s going to tell you how good you are every week so we’ve just got to keep doing. One of our main goals was to eliminate those distractions and just put your head down and go to work.”

Mark Gronowski, SDSU Junior QB says, “I mean it’s exactly where you want to be. You don’t want to be anywhere other than number one but right now there’s just two teams left and we’re just going to try and be the team on top at the end.”

McCormick says, “Any team can win on any give day, especially in a national championship. Montana is a really good team and they fly around and so all that stuff just goes out the window. I mean it’s who’s the best team on that day and we have to be ready to play our best.”

The Grizzlies have a 13-1 record and are led by #5 Junior Bergen who the Jacks will be playing close attention to on all kicks. Plus he’s a dynamic playmaker as a wide receiver.

