Experts give tips on how to get over the New Years blues

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A New Year is upon us, generally a positive time, however there are some who get the post-holiday blues. Allen Scott has more in our top story.

The holidays are a wonderful and exciting time for many people, but for some it’s not the most positive time of the year. We asked Betsy Schuster, the Vice President of Development at the local Helpline Center, if at this time of the year, there is an increase of calls from the community?

“Our phone calls, and texts, and chats are are continuing to increase as the awareness comes about 988 and us being able to be there and that is a positive sign people are willing to reach out when they are struggling. When its the holidays and its the letdown of all those activities that are over, or its other things like maybe some family things that occurred over holidays. The Helpline Center wants to make sure we are always available to anybody 24/7 to talk about that emotional distress or if they are in any type of suicidal or substance use through 988,” said Schuster.

Interestingly, with the stigma of mental concerns diminishing, it appears younger people are reaching out.

“We receive calls from anybody and every body. We definitely see the younger generations reaching out with text and chat. We have received calls from all ages of the demographic and that’s what is important to us - we want to see this as a non-judgmental place to call,” said Schuster.

Ms. Schuster was asked what part exercise and nutrition play in getting past a down time.

“They are a huge component that physical health helps mental health. But also once again, everyone is different and so that is what we really work on in our interactions with 988, is what works for you,” said Schuster.

Should exercise be part of the solution, we talked to Rudy Sinflorant, a personal trainer at GreatLIFE, on how to fill the prescription.

<A lot of times people don’t understand the importance of exercise or exercising itself is a form of its own medicine and drastically increases your mood, and wellbeing,” said Sinflorant.

Seeking counseling and exercise are not the only elements to conquering the blues.

“It’s very important to focus on your nutrition because you are what you eat. You want to feel good. You want to look good and with doing that, your nutrition plays about 90 percent of battle,” said Sinfloran

So if you or someone you know is feeling down, the trifecta of nutrition, exercise, and counseling could start by dialing 9-8-8. In Sioux Falls, Allen Scott, Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.

