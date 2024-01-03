Full Circle Book Co-op hosts monthly banned book club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the last Saturday of the month at 5 p.m., Full Circle Book Co-op in Sioux Falls hosts a banned book club. Most of the over 200 members participate from a distance, but some of the group members meet up at the co-op to discuss their reading in person.

“We started the banned book club almost a year-and-a-half ago now. It was when a lot of the new hysteria about book banning was kind of coming in the news quite heavily, so we just put out a post seeing if people would be interested and we had two hundred sign-ups within a couple of weeks. So, it was pretty popular straight off the bat and it’s still growing now as we’re going on. Typically, we read a book a month then we get together here at Full Circle to discuss the book,” said Sion Lidster, owner of Full Circle Book Co-op.

Choosing a book each month is not very difficult for Lidster.

“It’s funny because these book bannings generate more interest, or I should say these book bannings and book challenges generate more interest in these books than if they just left them alone. Most of the books that we’ve read are from the list of things that are being banned. A lot of these things are in schools, young adult novels, but we’ve read everything from Salman Rushdie to Toni Morrison. We’ve been reading for over a year-and-a-half-now, so basically research what’s in the news to keep it current because we want to know why these books are being challenged, why they are being banned,” said Lidster.

Although South Dakota has not been as quick to challenge books as other states, Lidster believes it’s important to be prepared.

“We’re just kind of pushing ahead while we can. It’s important that these books get read because the idea of literature is to push your ideas and the way you think and you adapt and you become more empathetic to people and people’s stories and these books that are being banned. They’re controversial for a reason for the most part, but you know life is controversial, and if you think that a 15-year-old kid is not already going through a lot of the stuff that we’re reading about for that age range, then I think you’re just kind of kidding yourself,” said Lidster.

Lidster hopes the books they read spark awareness and conversation.

“I hope people just start the conversation and maybe talk to the children about these things or I hope that a young person that’s feeling uncomfortable with the way that their school is being taught will go to the library and join up or maybe come here and see if we have the book because we’re an all-ages space. I know that it was important for me to read these things at the age that I did, so I hope that I can just help facilitate that in other people and that that stretches out to a wider group then. The conversation just keeps going, so if books do become challenged, more challenged here in South Dakota, then we have tools to push against that,” said Lidster.

To learn more about the Banned Book Club e-mail: fullcirclebookcoop@gmail.com.

