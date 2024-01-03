Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

GRAPHIC: Woman protects dog from alligator attack

A run-in with a reptile left the pet owner bloody, bruised and now scared.
A run-in with a reptile left the pet owner bloody, bruised and now scared.
By WSVN via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WSVN) - What once was part of the beautiful landscape of living out in the glades has now turned into a water worry for some residents in the Pembroke Pines area.

“I don’t think they’re beautiful when they’re trying to eat my dog,” Gwen Cash said after a recent encounter with an alligator.

That nightmare came to life for Cash on New Year’s Eve.

“I think they’re beautiful. They’re in their natural habitat,” Gwen Cash said. “You know? We came here, not the other way around.”

The run-in with a reptile left the pet owner bloody, bruised and now scared.

WARNING: This video contains content that some may find disturbing.

A run-in with a reptile left the pet owner bloody, bruised and now scared. (WSVN, GWEN CASH, CNN)

“Within like five minutes, we weren’t out here that long and he was like right there,” Cash described. “I go, ‘Wow.’ You know? I scanned the whole lake and that quick, he was right there. He kind of turned as if he was going for my dog’s throat, and I was trying to put my arm around my dog’s chest and that’s how I got scratched or whatever, and I’m glad he didn’t close his mouth.”

Cash was eventually able to get her Rottweiler named Maximus back inside.

“When you start feeding him, they look at you and they think of food, and that’s the only thing I can think is why he comes straight up,” Cash said. “Either that or he wants to get my dog.”

That is now the concern for herself, her dog, and the families that live along Holly Lake.

“Hey, if not my dog, somebody’s little kid could be playing,” Cash added.

Copyright 2024 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to vehicle vs. building accident in south Sioux Falls
No injuries in vehicle vs. building accident in Sioux Falls
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Crews respond to large structure fire in Harrisburg
Crews respond to large structure fire in Harrisburg
A Sioux Falls man has been arrested after firing a gun at an occupied home that had 10...
18-year-old arrested after shooting at occupied Sioux Falls home
Alan H. Turner II
Sioux Empire United Way announces resignation of CEO/president

Latest News

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is accused of tossing a drink at fans in Jacksonville...
NFL fines Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 for tossing drink at Jaguars fans
Michelle Yeoh announced the birth of her grandchild on New Year's Day.
Michelle Yeoh announces birth of grandchild on New Year’s Day
Warning: Viewer discretion is advised. Video shows a man attacked a Nevada district court...
VIDEO: Nevada judge attacked during sentencing hearing
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of Starbucks’ limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
The 2024 session of the South Dakota Legislature will begin next Tuesday, and we heard from...
State Lawmakers discuss priorities heading into legislative session