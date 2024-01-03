Avera Medical Minute
Gray TV hosting Caucus Virtual Town Hall with Asa Hutchinson Thursday

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (Gray News) – Gray TV will host a second virtual town hall ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, this time with candidate Asa Hutchinson, where we will ask your questions.

Iowa Political Director Dave Price will sit down with Hutchinson at 3:30 PM on Thursday, January 4th. You’ll be able to watch the forum LIVE on this website and station streaming apps.

We want to get Hutchinson to answer the questions you have for him. Fill out this form here to submit your question.

This is the second forum ahead of the January 15th Iowa Caucuses. On January 2nd, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took part in the first virtual forum. We have invited other candidates, including Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, to take part in a virtual town hall and hope to announce more events soon.

