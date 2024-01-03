Avera Medical Minute
Iowa Attorney General Bird requests state funding for victims of violent crimes

The Iowa Attorney General is requesting more state funding for victims of violent crimes.
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is requesting more state funding for victims of violent crimes amid possible cuts to federal funding.

According to the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault and the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the office is asking for $4.6-million to fill any funding reductions.

The money would be used to provide counseling, housing, and legal guidance for violent crime victims.

Lindsay Pingel with the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence says the services aren’t a partisan issue.

“We believe that everyone in the state of Iowa wants their friends, their family members, their communities to be safe,” she said.

In a statement, the Attorney General’s office says it’s only going to request the money if the federal funding is cut.

Reynolds’ decision on the funding will come when she releases her yearly budget proposal.

