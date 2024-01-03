LIVE at 7 p.m.: Virtual town hall with Ron DeSantis

COUNCIL BLUFFS, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Iowa caucuses are quickly approaching, and we’re going one-on-one with the candidates.

Tuesday, Dakota News Now Iowa Political Director Dave Price will hold a live digital town hall event with candidate Ron DeSantis.

The virtual town hall will be streamed live at 7 p.m. on Jan. 2. You can watch the livestream below or on Dakota News Now’s Facebook page.

Gray TV has requested similar town hall interviews with Nikki Haley and Donald Trump.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.