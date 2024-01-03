Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LIVE at 7 p.m.: Virtual town hall with Ron DeSantis

(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Iowa caucuses are quickly approaching, and we’re going one-on-one with the candidates.

Tuesday, Dakota News Now Iowa Political Director Dave Price will hold a live digital town hall event with candidate Ron DeSantis.

The virtual town hall will be streamed live at 7 p.m. on Jan. 2. You can watch the livestream below or on Dakota News Now’s Facebook page.

Gray TV has requested similar town hall interviews with Nikki Haley and Donald Trump.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people from South Dakota arrested following the kidnapping of an Indiana girl.
3 South Dakota people arrested following kidnapping of 11-year-old in Indiana
3 men arrested in connection to string of church burglaries in Lincoln Co.
Names released of three arrested for church burglary in Lincoln Co.
Food service worker at State Penitentiary assaulted, Jameson Annex on lockdown
Crews respond to vehicle vs. building accident in south Sioux Falls
Crews respond to vehicle vs. building accident in Sioux Falls
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain

Latest News

Landowners across the state are joining for a rally in Pierre regarding local control over...
Property rights rallies scheduled in Humboldt, Pierre
As the new year begins, the push to add more nurses to South Dakota's workforce continues to...
Addressing nursing needs in South Dakota
As the new year begins, the push to add more nurses to South Dakota's workforce continues to...
Addressing nursing needs in South Dakota
Property rights rallies scheduled in Humboldt, Pierre
Property rights rallies scheduled in Humboldt, Pierre
Alan H. Turner II
Sioux Empire United Way announces resignation of CEO/president