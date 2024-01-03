Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Minnesota State Capitol goes into lockdown after bomb threat

04/2023
04/2023(Quinn Gorham)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Capitol was in lockdown for nearly an hour on Wednesday morning, after the Capitol Security team was made aware of a bomb threat received via email at multiple state capitols nationwide.

The threat came in around 9:00 a.m. and the Minnesota State Capitol building was locked while Capitol Security — including troopers, security officers and the explosives detecting K-9 — conducted multiple searches from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

No suspicious or threatening items were found. Initially, some activities in the capitol were relocated to other buildings while searches continued. After the searches and sweeps were complete, the building was reopened and normal activities have resumed.

As a precaution, Capitol Security will have an increased presence in the building for the remainder of the day. The BCA’s Minnesota Fusion Center is in contact with other fusion centers across the nation and continues to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to vehicle vs. building accident in south Sioux Falls
No injuries in vehicle vs. building accident in Sioux Falls
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
A Sioux Falls man has been arrested after firing a gun at an occupied home that had 10...
18-year-old arrested after shooting at occupied Sioux Falls home
Alan H. Turner II
Sioux Empire United Way announces resignation of CEO/president
Beef Bucks, Inc. has announced the passing of beef industry leader Bob Montross.
Beef Bucks mourns the loss of Bob Montross

Latest News

Care at Avera in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen is expanding to meet the higher need for behavioral...
Avera expansion will mean greater access to behavioral health services
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
“Don’t Look Back” by Achut Deng and Keely Hutton has been selected as the 2014 One Book...
‘From Sudan to Sioux Falls’: book exploring refugee experiences selected as One Book Siouxland title
Spoke-n-Sport to close Brookings location