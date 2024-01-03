Minnesota State Capitol goes into lockdown after bomb threat

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Capitol was in lockdown for nearly an hour on Wednesday morning, after the Capitol Security team was made aware of a bomb threat received via email at multiple state capitols nationwide.

The threat came in around 9:00 a.m. and the Minnesota State Capitol building was locked while Capitol Security — including troopers, security officers and the explosives detecting K-9 — conducted multiple searches from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

No suspicious or threatening items were found. Initially, some activities in the capitol were relocated to other buildings while searches continued. After the searches and sweeps were complete, the building was reopened and normal activities have resumed.

As a precaution, Capitol Security will have an increased presence in the building for the remainder of the day. The BCA’s Minnesota Fusion Center is in contact with other fusion centers across the nation and continues to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.