Nice temperatures through the rest of this week

Snow chances return by the weekend and next week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect across parts of the region until 10 a.m. Make sure you’re using those low-beam lights this morning as you’re headed out the door! Watch out for some slick spots thanks to the fog, too.

Conditions will remain dry over the next several days with highs in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s, but we do see a slight chance for some light snow early Friday for southeastern portions of the viewing area. This doesn’t look to provide much of anything significant for travel impacts or for snow accumulations.

The next chance for some precipitation comes over the weekend. The chances for snow will still be minor and won’t look to pose too much of a travel threat. As we look ahead to the beginning of next week, there is a stronger storm system looking to impact the Midwest, but our southeastern area would be on the tail end of it as much of it will be having a greater impact southeast of our area.

Nonetheless, colder air is on the way back for much of next week as temperatures fall a few degrees below normal meaning our highs will be in the lower to mid 20s.

