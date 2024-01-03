Avera Medical Minute
Nurses save life on flight end up working together months later

A nursing student is now learning from another nurse she first met on a flight from Charlotte to West Palm Beach. (Source: WPTV)
By Jessica Bruno, WPTV via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPTV) – A nursing student is now learning from another nurse she first met on a flight from Charlotte to West Palm Beach.

Rio Ratermanis and Mina Emmons have quite a history. The two strangers’ fates collided while they were trying to save a man’s life onboard the flight.

Ratermanis said a passenger on a flight they were both on in May was having a medical emergency in the back of the plane.

“As were up in the air, I could hear a commotion in the back and then they said are there any medical personnel on the flight, doctors or nurses and they were like, ‘Go, go!’” Ratermanis said.

When she got to the back of the plane, Ratermanis said she saw Emmons holding a c-spine stabilization behind the man who was ill.

“We got everything stabilized, everything was great otherwise, you know, got him off safely and taken care of,” Ratermanis said.

After things were under control, Emmons asked Ratermanis where she worked.

When Ratermanis said she was at HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, Emmons told her she was going to work under and learn from her.

Months later, Emmons’ goal became a reality. She was at an orientation that Ratermanis was running.

“I like to ask them what did your family say when you said you wanted to be a nurse? When I got to Mina she goes, ‘Oh, I was already in nursing school, but I came here because of you, Rio. Remember the plane?’ And I was like what? Full circle,” Ratermanis said.

As we enter a new year, these two are thankful that 2023 brought them together.

Copyright 2024 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

