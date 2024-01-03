O’Gorman and SF Christian boys both victorious Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The home court was good to both O’Gorman and SF Christian in boys basketball Tuesday night.

The 4th-ranked Knights in Class AA jumped out to a 26-6 lead over Brookings behind the inspired play of Nyun Dut and went on the beat the Bobcats who closed the gap. The final score was 71-61.

And at the SF Christian gym the top-ranked Chargers in Class A had their hands full throughout the contest as they edged West Central 60-54 as the Trojans kept it close the entire game.

