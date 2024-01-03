Property rights rallies scheduled in Humboldt, Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Landowners across the state are joining for a rally in Pierre regarding local control over issues including pipelines and solar and wind farms.

“I mean, look what’s happening in Lincoln County with the prison — didn’t include the county in their plans,” said Farmers Union President Doug Sombke.

The one-hour rally is Monday at noon inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Spink County resident Ed Fischbach is one of the organizers.

“The things we’re hearing about coming up in the Legislature that’s going to affect our ability to have local control,” said Fischbach.

The South Dakota Farmers Union is lending its voice to the effort to keep local control intact.

“You just as well not have a county commission, not have a school board. There are a lot of things that we take for granted at the local level,” said Sombke.

“Take the power away from our townships and our counties and place it in the hands of somebody in state government, which we think is wrong,” said Fischbach.

Organizers believe lobbyists for several interests will be applying pressure on legislators to pass bills that give greater authority to the state.

“What the legislators do this time is really going to make a difference,” said Sombke.

The collective group also believes ethanol does not need CO2 pipelines to thrive.

“Ethanol is gonna be around for a long, long time,” said Sombke.

“Though we’ll be fighting this with everything we’ve got,” said Fischbach.

“And South Dakotans First and Farmers Union and the Leaders Group at Dakota Rural Action — we’re coming together again to stay focused and get people refocused on this issue,” said Sombke.

The group says it’s important to attend the rally and upcoming legislative events during session.

“This isn’t just about the farmers and ranchers, either. This is about every South Dakotan,” said Sombke.

