Serendipity Studio unveils new exhibit

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Serendipity Studio Gallery and Gifts in downtown Sioux Falls is having a special event to unveil its new exhibit this week.

The Artist Reception goes from 5 to 8 p.m. on January 5. Attendees will be able to engage with the artists of the contemporary exhibit.

Jason Pfitzer stopped by the Dakota News Now studio to preview the event.

