Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Area Humane Society has a record year

Sioux Falls Humane Society hopes to ‘Empty the Shelters’ for holidays
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society set a new record for adoptions in 2023.

The previous record for adoptions in one year was 3,775 in 2013.

A decade later, a new record has been set. On Tuesday, the SFAHS announced they were able to oversee 3,807 adoptions in 2023.

That number is up by more than 1,000 compared to 2022.

To see the available pets at the SFAHS, visit www.sfhumanesociety.com.

🐾💙Happy Gotcha Day! 💙🐾 We ended December and 2023 with record-breaking adoptions! December alone had 408 adoptions and...

Posted by Sioux Falls Area Humane Society on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to vehicle vs. building accident in south Sioux Falls
Crews respond to vehicle vs. building accident in Sioux Falls
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
A Sioux Falls man has been arrested after firing a gun at an occupied home that had 10...
18-year-old arrested after shooting at occupied Sioux Falls home
Alan H. Turner II
Sioux Empire United Way announces resignation of CEO/president
Sanford welcomes first baby of 2024
Sanford welcomes first baby of 2024

Latest News

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Wednesday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
Wednesday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
Experts give tips on how to get over the New Years blues
Experts give tips on how to get over the New Years blues
How to get over the New Years blues
A Japan Airlines flight burst into flames on the runway in Tokyo after it collided with a...
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan’s Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely