Sioux Falls Area Humane Society has a record year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society set a new record for adoptions in 2023.

The previous record for adoptions in one year was 3,775 in 2013.

A decade later, a new record has been set. On Tuesday, the SFAHS announced they were able to oversee 3,807 adoptions in 2023.

That number is up by more than 1,000 compared to 2022.

To see the available pets at the SFAHS, visit www.sfhumanesociety.com.

🐾💙Happy Gotcha Day! 💙🐾 We ended December and 2023 with record-breaking adoptions! December alone had 408 adoptions and... Posted by Sioux Falls Area Humane Society on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.