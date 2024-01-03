Skyforce make it 4 straight after Showcase with home victory at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Skyforce became the first team in the NBA G League to four wins with a 126-103 sweep of G League Ignite on Tuesday evening from the Sanford Pentagon.

It marks the second consecutive season that Sioux Falls has swept the season series against G League Ignite (0-4). It also marks just the third time in the G League era that a Skyforce team has started the regular season 4-0 (2018-19 and 2012-13).

Justin Champagnie erupted for 18 points on 7-10 FGA (4-5 3PA) in the opening frame, as the Skyforce scored the most points to start a game this season (36 on 13-22 FGA) and took a seven-point lead after the first 12 minutes.

Alondes Williams paced Sioux Falls in the second, with 11 points on 4-6 FGA, as Malik Williams and Jamaree Bouyea combined for 13 points. The Force were able to command a 69-56 lead at intermission.

Six Sioux Falls players scored four-plus points in the third frame, as the Force held Ignite to just 14.3 percent shooting from deep (16.7 percent from beyond the arc for the whole contest on 4-24 3PA) to build a 105-80 lead with 12 minutes remaining and help secure the second series sweep in a row.

Champagnie (31 points on 11-19 FGA, 5-10 FGA, six rebounds, six assists and six steals) finished with his third game of 30-plus points this season. Alondes Williams secured 24 points, while Malik Williams posted a career-high 18 points and eight boards. Bryson Warren led off the bench with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Caleb Daniels rounded out top performers with 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Skyforce capitalized on a season-high 40 points off 26 turnovers and took the edge on fast break points 30-to-14.

Izan Almansa led Ignite with 23 points and five rebounds, while Ron Holland II added 20 points and eight rebounds.

Sioux Falls hits the road on Friday to face the Birmingham Squadron (1-2), with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM CST. They return home on Sunday to face the Salt Lake City Stars (1-2) at 3:00 PM CST. Ignite hosts the OKC Blue (0-3) on Friday at 9:00 PM CST.

Game recap courtesy SF Skyforce

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.