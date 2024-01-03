Someone You Should Know: The First Lady of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You’ll often find Jill TenHaken volunteering at places like the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

The First Lady of Sioux Falls likes to stay busy behind the scenes.

“A lot of people ask, ‘What’s it like being the mayor’s wife?’ I’m kind of a laid-back person. I just go with it. But we’ve just had a lot of fun as a family. Challenges for sure, but we love serving the City of Sioux Falls,” said Jill.

“My wife is someone who hates to be out in front of people. She does a lot of things that I think people never see, and never would even know about. And she’s incredibly supportive of me in this work. I couldn’t be doing this without her. She’s my rock,” said Paul.

Jill is on her second term as the mayor’s wife. The Iowa native always has her Minnesota native husband’s ear. And others are well aware of that.

“For sure, I get some relayed messages. Definitely. It’s fine, it’s fine. Until you are in his position, it’s hard to know what it’s like. So you get to see opinions from a lot of different angles,” said Jill.

“People use her to try and get to me. So if they have issues, and they can’t get to me, they’ll go through her,” said Paul.

Jill is also kind of a personal advisor.

“She is the woman behind the man — she makes it happen. She doesn’t get enough credit for everything she does. So this is kind of a reward for that,” said Barb Jones with the Bishop Dudley House.

“We don’t always see eye to eye on every subject. I like to give the perspective of the average person. Sometimes, when he comes home from something, I’ll say, “The average person on the street thinks this,’” said Jill.

And while Mayor Paul leads the city, the mother of three is leading her family.

“What drives me is being a mom. That’s what drives me, and putting myself in other people’s shoes. There are other moms out there, other families trying to do the best for their family. That’s what makes Sioux Falls great,” said Jill.

“Jill’s got a passion for kids. Kids and families. And especially kids that have been dealt a rough hand in life. So we work with different organizations in the community that work with kids and families. That’s where her heart is,” said Paul.

When they got married 24 years ago, she didn’t know that one day, Paul would be the mayor of South Dakota’s largest city. However, she says she’s just like everybody else.

“At the end of the day, we like to be treated just like normal people. So I don’t always say my last name when I introduce myself. Because you want to be treated as a normal person and not the mayor’s wife all the time. I had one person, bless his soul, ask me if I was the mayor’s daughter,” said Jill.

“It’s all this gray hair,” said Paul.

