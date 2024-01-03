South Sioux City reports accident minutes into the New Year

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Police in South Sioux City have released information of an accident shortly into the New Year. According to a press release from the South Sioux City Police Department, at just twenty minutes after midnight on Jan. 1, they responded to a serious injury accident at the intersection of Riverview Dr. and Dakota Ave. near the Veteran’s Bridge.

A preliminary investigation by police shows that a small sedan was traveling at westbound on Riverview Dr. at a high rate of speed and struck a semi traveling north on Dakota Ave.

The driver of the car, an unidentified adult male was the only occupant. He was transported to MercyOne by South Sioux City Fire and Rescue, before being treated and released on January 3, 2024.

The accident remains under investigation.

