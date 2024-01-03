Avera Medical Minute
Spoke-n-Sport to close Brookings location

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The sports retailer Spoke-n-Sport has announced it will close its Brookings location later this month after struggling through the pandemic and trouble hiring staff.

Effective January 13, the Brookings location of Spoke-n-Sport will close. The store opened in 2017 but was impacted by South Dakota State University operating remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since struggled to hire adequate staff, according to a press release from the company.

The company will instead focus on its two Sioux Falls locations.

“Our customers in Brookings and the surrounding area have been wonderful,” owner Peter Oien said. “But like any retailer in the smaller communities in the region, consumers are increasingly drawn to the Sioux Falls market. Spoke-n-Sport is not different in that regard. We look forward to welcoming our Brookings customers at our two Sioux Falls locations.”

All warranties and gift cards purchased through the Brookings location are redeemable at either Spoke-n-Sport location. Customers with questions should call the Minnesota Avenue location at 605-275-2453.

