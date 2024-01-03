Avera Medical Minute
‘From Sudan to Sioux Falls’: book exploring refugee experiences selected as One Book Siouxland title

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Don’t Look Back” by Achut Deng and Keely Hutton has been selected as the 2024 One Book Siouxland title.

The community-wide reading program is in its seventh year, bringing the community together through reading a single book and discussing it.

“‘Don’t Look Back’ recounts Achut Deng’s story of escaping civil war in South Sudan, living in a Kenyan refugee camp, and coming to America. The story highlights loss and survival as Deng details her refugee experience and tells a powerful story of hope, strength, and faith in the future,” said Siouxland Libraries.

Deng is a mother of three in Sioux Falls.

Deng spoke at a media briefing on Wednesday, where she stated she hopes the book helps others feel less alone.

“From Sudan to Sioux Falls, I had to survive the moment and have hope for later,” Deng said.

“It’s an honor to have Achut as our featured author for the seventh annual One Book Siouxland,” said Jodi Fick, Siouxland Libraries director. “Achut’s journey is a courageous and inspiring story that sparks conversations about culture, identity, and challenges refugees face coming to America.”

“Don’t Look Back” is available at all 13 Siouxland Libraries locations or can be checked out as an eBook or audiobook so you can read the book before April.

In April, several special events are planned in connection to the book.

