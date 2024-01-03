Avera Medical Minute
Via takes over as new transit provider for Sioux Falls, launches new on-demand app

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, Via officially took over as the new transit provider for the City of Sioux Falls, with the first changes set to start on Saturday.

SAM On Demand riders can download a new app called “SAM Transit,” now available on the App Store and Google Play. The app provides, “an intuitive map and booking experience, real-time tracking, and smarter routing.”

SAM On Demand will expand its coverage zone and allow pre-booked rides up to a week in advance. Service hours and fares will remain the same, and riders can pay in-app.

“Via is thrilled to begin 2024 as the official transit provider for Sioux Falls. We’re committed to building a reliable, rider-centric future of transit in Sioux Falls, while also prioritizing open communication and education for current and prospective passengers,” said Alex Lavoie, Via’s Co-Chief Operating Officer.

The Sioux Falls City Council approved a five-year agreement with Via in December.

Previous Coverage:

