Via takes over as new transit provider for Sioux Falls, launches new on-demand app

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, Via officially took over as the new transit provider for the City of Sioux Falls, with the first changes set to start on Saturday.

SAM On Demand riders can download a new app called “SAM Transit,” now available on the App Store and Google Play. The app provides, “an intuitive map and booking experience, real-time tracking, and smarter routing.”

SAM On Demand will expand its coverage zone and allow pre-booked rides up to a week in advance. Service hours and fares will remain the same, and riders can pay in-app.

“Via is thrilled to begin 2024 as the official transit provider for Sioux Falls. We’re committed to building a reliable, rider-centric future of transit in Sioux Falls, while also prioritizing open communication and education for current and prospective passengers,” said Alex Lavoie, Via’s Co-Chief Operating Officer.

The Sioux Falls City Council approved a five-year agreement with Via in December.

