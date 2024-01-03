Avera Medical Minute
Watertown man sentenced to prison on kidnapping charges

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley announced on Wednesday that a Watertown man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after earlier pleading guilty to two counts of Second Degree Kidnapping.

Deven Burgher, 25, was sentenced Wednesday after agreeing to plead guilty to the kidnapping charges, each involving a different victim.

Burgher also pleaded guilty to two counts of being a habitual offender.

The defendant received 25 years in prison for each kidnapping count with 10 years suspended on each count.

The two sentences will be served consecutively, according to the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General.

The kidnappings happened on Jan. 26 and May 19 of last year. Both took place in Codington County.

The South Dakota Office of the Attorney General stated that the second kidnapping took place when Burgher was out of jail on bond for the first incident.

“Thank you to the investigators and attorneys who helped bring resolution to this case,” said Attorney General Jackley. “These two victims were victims of domestic assault, and we thank them for their courage in coming forward.”

The case was investigated by the Watertown Police Department and Codington County Sheriff’s Office.

