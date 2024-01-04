Avera Medical Minute: Understanding behavioral health urgent care, services provided

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For individuals or families in a mental health crisis, finding the proper help can make a big difference.

What are those options?

In Sioux Falls, one resource is behavioral health urgent care at Avera Behavioral Health, which is specifically designed for those facing a crisis.

Thomas Otten, assistant VP of Avera Behavioral Health Services, explains how it works.

For more information on behavioral and mental health services, visit avera.org/medicalminute.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.