City of Frisco prepared to host SDSU & thousands of fans

The director of sports and events, Josh Dill, explains the economic impact that the FCS Championship game has on the city.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - Frisco is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and even just one year after the Jackrabbits made their last trip to Texas, there have been plenty of updates and new attractions, like the new PGA headquarters.

Dakota News Now spoke with the director of sports and events, Josh Dill, and he said that after more than a decade of hosting the FCS Championship, it’s all about building off of the last year to provide an even better experience for players and coaches, as well as fans in the city.

”It’s definitely a labor of love. Team Frisco spends months putting together all aspects of the game. We get together usually in August and start rehashing last year and figuring out what we can do better. We plan everything from the time that the players arrive, the student-athletes arrive, coaches arrive to their time at the hotel, all the activities that they do. Taking care of their meals and things like that and then just helping set the stage for a great student-athlete experience and fan experience on Sunday,” said Dill.

Josh also explained the economic impact that the FCS Championship game has on the city.

