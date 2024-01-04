Avera Medical Minute
City of Frisco says sports industry fueling growth, benefits businesses

Frisco has seen plenty of growth in the 13 years since they began hosting the FCS championship.
By Parker Brown
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - Frisco was considered one of the fastest-growing cities in the US back in 2017 and it’s packed with things to do like visiting the National Video Game Museum or the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters and training facilities.

The city lies just north of the Dallas-Fort Worth community and city officials have been preparing for teams and their fanbases.

Frisco has seen plenty of growth in the 13 years since they began hosting the FCS championship. Our team spoke with Josh Dill, the Director of Sports and Events, and he said they have been preparing for year 14 since August.

Dill said that it’s all about building off of the last year to provide an even better experience for players, coaches and fans.

You get into a rhythm after doing it for over a decade and it helps to have an economy that thrives on sports. Businesses near the stadium said they’re ready for the Jacks fans and the busy next few days.

”Frisco is a city that has kind of woven sports into everything that we do,” Dill explained. “They invested in sports as an economic engine early on. We’ve just kind of built a whole ecosystem of sports business here. That includes being the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the Dallas Stars, and FC Dallas and having great venues, but also it means having great events like the NCAA FCS Championship every year. Fans will hopefully see very friendly, welcoming residents and our businesses are prepared and ready for them to come in.”

Our coverage of the FCS Championship continues through the weekend on air and online.

