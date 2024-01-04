Avera Medical Minute
Dakota News Now sports team arrives in Frisco for FCS Championship

Deep in the heart of Texas, we’ve brought the Dakota News Now band to see if South Dakota State can run it back and win another FCS National Title.
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg, Parker Brown and photojournalist Adam Huntimer are in Frisco from now until Sunday.

Parker and Zach are not the only new faces out here this year. We thought maybe we’d see NDSU again or even USD? Nope, it’s a new opponent in this title game for SDSU, the Montana Grizzlies also arriving in town today as well.

Though it’s been a while, there’s certainly plenty of history between the Jacks and Griz. The first-ever FCS playoff game in program history was between these two back in 2009. That was head coach Jimmy Rogers’ final game. He’s proud of how far his alma mater has come, and like everyone else, is eager to make more history

”I envisioned being the best team in the country when I committed here,” Rogers said. “Does it take time? Took longer than I expected. Took years of heartache but it took a consistent approach of effort and toughness and will and finding the right kids to want to compete and do it consistently at a high level day in and day out. We have that and it means the world to me.”

”It’s nice to have a different change and see a new team down there,” said Jacks QB Mark Gronowski. “We’re really excited to play them. They’ve had such a great history in their program as well so it’s going to be cool to have two great history of programs playing against each other.”

The Jacks arrive in town tomorrow and we’ll be back on air and online all day long.

