Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

January 3rd Plays of the Week

January 3rd Plays of the Week
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stampede’s Gennadi Chaly can’t be left this wide open, finding space on the break and firing this shot top shelf for the goal.

South Dakota’s Lahat Thioune is determined to get every chance he can at the rim, coming up with this rebound and fighting through all five defenders for the score.

Pine Ridge’s Marvin Richard III gave it his all to make this layup, driving in at full speed and coming down with the chance to make it three.

Mitchell was firing on every piston in the Hoop City Classic, even under pressure as Lauren VanOverschelde pulls up and nails the three the buzzer before the quarter break.

And our top spot this week goes to Sioux Falls Washington’s Lane Knutson, battling Parkston’s Kolter Kramer, managing to score an escape and winning on an ulitmate tiebreaker.

And those are your plays of the week

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to vehicle vs. building accident in south Sioux Falls
No injuries in vehicle vs. building accident in Sioux Falls
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Crews respond to large structure fire in Harrisburg
No one injured in Harrisburg structure fire
A Sioux Falls man has been arrested after firing a gun at an occupied home that had 10...
18-year-old arrested after shooting at occupied Sioux Falls home
Alan H. Turner II
Sioux Empire United Way announces resignation of CEO/president

Latest News

Deep in the heart of Texas, we’ve brought the Dakota News Now band to see if South Dakota...
Dakota News Now sports team arrives in Frisco for FCS Championship
Defending champion Jacks trying to enjoy everything about the Frisco trip, especially the seniors
Defending champion Jacks trying to enjoy everything about the Frisco trip, especially the seniors
O'Gorman and SF Christian get wins on home floor Tuesday night
O’Gorman and SF Christian boys both victorious Tuesday night
Champagnie leads Skyforce to 4th straight win after Showcase
Skyforce make it 4 straight after Showcase with home victory at Pentagon