January 3rd Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stampede’s Gennadi Chaly can’t be left this wide open, finding space on the break and firing this shot top shelf for the goal.

South Dakota’s Lahat Thioune is determined to get every chance he can at the rim, coming up with this rebound and fighting through all five defenders for the score.

Pine Ridge’s Marvin Richard III gave it his all to make this layup, driving in at full speed and coming down with the chance to make it three.

Mitchell was firing on every piston in the Hoop City Classic, even under pressure as Lauren VanOverschelde pulls up and nails the three the buzzer before the quarter break.

And our top spot this week goes to Sioux Falls Washington’s Lane Knutson, battling Parkston’s Kolter Kramer, managing to score an escape and winning on an ulitmate tiebreaker.

And those are your plays of the week

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.