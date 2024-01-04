SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - January is Financial Wellness Month, and Dakota News Now sat down with the director of financial resources at Lutheran Social Services to get some tips on budgeting.

Sara Ramirez, the director for financial resources at LSS, discussed saving for retirement, creating a budget for the new year and deciding which expenses to eliminate.

As you’re looking at your budget, and you’re finding that maybe you’re not able to cover all of your expenses, it starts with identifying what are the things that are a must. We know that you’ve got to keep a roof over your head, pay the rent or the mortgage, keep the lights on, so you have to pay utilities, a reasonable food budget, but then taking a look at the other things — maybe it’s dining out or some of the subscriptions. Maybe that can be a place where little by little gets eaten up, whether that’s Amazon, music subscriptions, whatever subscriptions you have, maybe taking a look at if you’re really using them.”

“It really comes down to personal preferences. Maybe I really love my cable, and I’m willing to give up the dining out or vice versa, I really like dining out with my family once a week, and I’m willing to give up something else to be able to do that.”

“One thing that we’re big advocates for is it is important to keep a different budget every month. Every month, you’re going to have different expenses, and your income might fluctuate, so it’s important to take a look at what income I have coming in and what expenses I have. For example, last month in December, you might have a little more gifting, a little more groceries with the holidays that you won’t have in January, and just taking into consideration some of those ebbs and flows.”

Ramirez recommends taking an inventory of where you’re at financially by taking a look at your income, your expenses and what debt you have, and from there, come up with a plan in creating a monthly budget.

