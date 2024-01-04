Jon Schemmel introduced as new USD Athletic Director

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in a decade there is a new leader of the pack for the University of South Dakota Coyote athletic program.

Jon Schemmel was introduced today as the 14th Athletic Director in USD history this afternoon.

He returns to Vermillion from Dakota State after spending part of the last decade working under his predecessor David Herbster.

Schemmel comes into an ever-changing landscape thanks to things like conference re-alignment, transfer portal and NIL for athletes, and embraces the chance to move the Coyotes forward.

