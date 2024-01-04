Avera Medical Minute
Legislative breakfast held by Good Morning Sioux Falls

Lawmakers were invited to Good Morning Sioux Falls for a legislative preview breakfast.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, lawmakers were invited to Good Morning Sioux Falls for a legislative preview breakfast.

They responded to questions about the upcoming session.

Sioux Falls Democratic Representative Linda Duba says one of the things on the docket will be developing a budget on which the Legislature and Gov. Noem can agree.

“I hope that people understand that we are very serious about the needs for the people in South Dakota — about how we are going to approach our budget. I serve on appropriations, which is a very critical part of how we support individuals,” Duba said.

The South Dakota Legislative session kicks off next Tuesday in Pierre with Gov. Noem’s State of the State address.

